ATA (NASDAQ:ATAI) and Creative Learning (NASDAQ:CLCN) Critical Analysis

ATA (NASDAQ:ATAI) and Creative Learning (OTCMKTS:CLCN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ATA and Creative Learning, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATA 0 0 0 0 N/A Creative Learning 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares ATA and Creative Learning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATA 22,426.20% -19.31% -15.59% Creative Learning 41.09% -71.21% 68.11%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of ATA shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Creative Learning shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ATA and Creative Learning’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATA $190,000.00 116.93 $124.34 million N/A N/A Creative Learning $4.52 million 0.41 $2.02 million N/A N/A

ATA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Creative Learning.

Risk & Volatility

ATA has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Learning has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ATA beats Creative Learning on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ATA Company Profile

ATA Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides computer-based testing services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services for the creation and delivery of computer-based tests utilizing its test delivery platform and proprietary testing technologies that are used for professional licensure and certification tests in various industries, including IT services, banking, teaching, and insurance; and administrative services, such as test registration, scheduling, fee collection, and certification fulfillment. Its e-testing platform integrates various aspects of the test delivery process for computer-based tests, from test form compilation to test scoring and results analysis. The company also offers mobile test administration platform MTS for test administration; and EzTest, an online self-service testing platform that provides testing management and delivery functions for the test delivery organizations and individuals, including item banking, test form composition, test delivery, online proctoring, and test result analysis. In addition, it provides EzInterview, an online interview management platform to support the talent assessment and hiring process; and HR Select, an employee assessment solution that enables corporate human resources departments to test, benchmark, and analyze job applicants; and online education services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 3,344 authorized test centers. It serves professional associations, governmental agencies, and IT vendors, as well as individual online education services consumers. ATA Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Creative Learning Company Profile

Creative Learning Corporation provides educational and enrichment programs under the Bricks 4 Kidz and Sew Fun Studios trade names in the United States and internationally. The company's programs are offered to children ages 3 to 13+, which include in-school workshops, and after-school and pre-school classes, as well as classes for home-schooled children; and camps, birthday parties, and special events that are designed to enhance and enrich the traditional school curriculum, trigger young children's lively imaginations, and build self-confidence. As of September 30, 2017, it had 531 Bricks 4 Kidz and Sew Fun Studios franchises, 30 Bricks 4 Kidz master franchises, and 91 Bricks 4 Kidz sub-franchises operating in 44 countries. Creative Learning Corporation was founded in 2009 and is based in St. Augustine, Florida.

