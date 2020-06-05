Atlantic Trust LLC Purchases 86 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Atlantic Trust LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,251 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 4.0% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,879,622,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,070,972,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,460.60 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,525.45. The company has a market cap of $1,236.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.41, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,394.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,017.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Edward Jones raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,543.24.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

