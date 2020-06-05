Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.45.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Autoliv to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

Get Autoliv alerts:

In other news, insider Daniel Garceau sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $45,932.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,865,000 after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Autoliv by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Autoliv by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 311,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,306,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv stock opened at $69.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $38.16 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.82.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.41). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Autoliv will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.