AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Trading Down 2.5%

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) shares were down 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35, approximately 725 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97.

About AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AUTLF)

Austal Limited designs, manufactures, constructs, and supports defense and commercial vessels in North America, Europe, Australia, Asia, South and Central America, and the Middle East. The company designs, constructs, and supports passenger ferries, vehicle and passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; naval vessels; and patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.