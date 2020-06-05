Barclays Reiterates “€53.00” Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Barclays set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €51.99 ($60.45).

Get Fresenius SE & Co KGaA alerts:

FRE opened at €44.05 ($51.22) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €40.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €43.74. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.