Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $99.40

Beiersdorf AG (ETR:BEI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $99.40 and traded as high as $101.50. Beiersdorf shares last traded at $99.50, with a volume of 706,431 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BEI shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €95.94 ($111.56).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €94.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €99.40. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion and a PE ratio of 31.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52.

Beiersdorf Company Profile (ETR:BEI)

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

