Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Encavis (ETR:CAP) a €10.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Encavis (ETR:CAP) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Encavis in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on Encavis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on Encavis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Shares of ETR CAP opened at €12.14 ($14.12) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 71.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €10.26. Encavis has a fifty-two week low of €6.27 ($7.29) and a fifty-two week high of €13.48 ($15.67).

About Encavis

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, engages in the acquisition, construction, operation, and installation of solar and onshore wind parks. It operates through PV Parks, PV Service, Wind Parks, and Asset Management segments. The company operates 173 solar parks and 67 wind parks with an installed capacity of approximately 1.9 gigawatt (GW) in Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Austria, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands.

