Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (LON:BKG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (LON:BKG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,605.10 ($60.58).

BKG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC reduced their target price on Berkeley Group from GBX 6,620 ($87.08) to GBX 5,940 ($78.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.83) target price (down previously from GBX 6,275 ($82.54)) on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Berkeley Group from GBX 5,779 ($76.02) to GBX 5,727 ($75.34) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Berkeley Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 3,990 ($52.49) to GBX 3,966 ($52.17) in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

BKG stock opened at GBX 4,363 ($57.39) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and a PE ratio of 10.90. Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,041 ($40.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,562 ($73.16). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,106.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,510.37.

In other news, insider Glyn Barker bought 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,616 ($47.57) per share, for a total transaction of £20,611.20 ($27,112.87). Also, insider Rachel Downey purchased 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,004 ($52.67) per share, for a total transaction of £51,651.60 ($67,944.75).

Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

