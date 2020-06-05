Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) has been assigned a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 31.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Bertrandt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Bertrandt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Bertrandt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Bertrandt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bertrandt in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €34.40 ($40.00).

Get Bertrandt alerts:

Shares of BDT opened at €38.10 ($44.30) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.07. The company has a market capitalization of $386.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €35.00 and a 200 day moving average of €44.27. Bertrandt has a 12 month low of €25.00 ($29.07) and a 12 month high of €67.00 ($77.91).

About Bertrandt

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, virtual reality, and design modelling; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim development, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility, as well as project management services.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Bertrandt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bertrandt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.