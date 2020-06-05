Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) PT Set at €34.00 by Berenberg Bank

Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) has been assigned a €34.00 ($39.53) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Bertrandt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Bertrandt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Bertrandt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Bertrandt and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bertrandt in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Bertrandt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €34.40 ($40.00).

Bertrandt stock opened at €38.10 ($44.30) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.07, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €44.27. Bertrandt has a 52-week low of €25.00 ($29.07) and a 52-week high of €67.00 ($77.91). The firm has a market capitalization of $386.46 million and a P/E ratio of 10.74.

About Bertrandt

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, virtual reality, and design modelling; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim development, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility, as well as project management services.

