BidaskClub Upgrades Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) to “Strong-Buy”

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cerus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Cerus in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Cerus from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.06.

Shares of NASDAQ CERS opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75. Cerus has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $6.65.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Cerus had a negative net margin of 90.97% and a negative return on equity of 93.16%. The firm had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Cerus will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chrystal Menard sold 20,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $115,390.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,206 shares in the company, valued at $409,408.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 26,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $95,795.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,231 shares of company stock worth $984,952 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Cerus in the first quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerus in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerus in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cerus in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cerus in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

