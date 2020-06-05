Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.32

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.32 and traded as high as $2.78. Big 5 Sporting Goods shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 3,182,141 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.90 million, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $217.74 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGFV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,187,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 86,606 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,039,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 48,736 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 155,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 62,687 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.