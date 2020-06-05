Blair William & Co. IL Makes New $106,000 Investment in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,972,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,014,000 after purchasing an additional 99,593 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,606,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,303,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,987,000 after purchasing an additional 121,116 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $33,629,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,634,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,900,000 after purchasing an additional 52,485 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FBP opened at $5.94 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). First Bancorp had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $168.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FBP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $11.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

