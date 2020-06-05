Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.13

Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.13 and traded as high as $1.42. Blueknight Energy Partners shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 77,300 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.22.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $79.11 million during the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 4.11%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blueknight Energy Partners stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 238.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,653 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Blueknight Energy Partners worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKEP)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

