Blueprint Medicines Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,268 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 5,668% compared to the average volume of 74 put options.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $74.53 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $102.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.03). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 515.98% and a negative return on equity of 65.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.98) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 749.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BPMC. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.62.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $1,293,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,936.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marion Dorsch sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $63,722.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,749.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,214 shares of company stock worth $2,399,123. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.