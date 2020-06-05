BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.89

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.89 and traded as high as $2.11. BOS Better OnLine Sol shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 28,100 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.78.

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter. BOS Better OnLine Sol had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BOS Better OnLine Sol stock. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of BOS Better OnLine Sol at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

