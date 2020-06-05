BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 55.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 922,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,004 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $26,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Shares of BBIO opened at $28.86 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $48.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 14.25 and a current ratio of 14.25.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). On average, analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBIO. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.09.

In related news, insider Brian C. Stephenson sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $44,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 324,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,729,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 62,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $1,631,192.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,685,725 shares in the company, valued at $123,047,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,554,791 shares of company stock worth $84,550,908.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.