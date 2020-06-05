BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.26

BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.26 and traded as high as $4.44. BroadVision shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 313,600 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of BroadVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 million, a P/E ratio of -88.18 and a beta of 0.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BVSN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BroadVision by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of BroadVision in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Fondren Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BroadVision in the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BroadVision in the first quarter worth $277,000. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BroadVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:BVSN)

BroadVision, Inc develops, markets, and supports enterprise portal applications that enable companies to unify their e-business infrastructure and conduct interactions and transactions with employees, partners, and customers through a personalized self-service model. The company offers business agility suite, a portal that provides personalized views of information and processes; commerce agility suite, an e-commerce system for transacting business on the Web; Clearvale, an enterprise social network solution; Clear, a human resources management system; QuickSilver, a publishing system for large and complex documents; and Vmoso, a cloud application for conducting virtual enterprise communications, mobile workgroup collaborations, and social business engagements.

