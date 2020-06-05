Brokerages Anticipate Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.99 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) to announce $3.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Becton Dickinson and’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.87 billion and the highest is $4.43 billion. Becton Dickinson and reported sales of $4.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and will report full-year sales of $16.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.69 billion to $17.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.93 billion to $18.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Becton Dickinson and.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.00.

NYSE BDX opened at $243.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The company has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a PE ratio of 73.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.15 and its 200-day moving average is $254.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,588,711,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 225.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,473,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,946,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869,236 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $560,998,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $622,474,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $342,978,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

