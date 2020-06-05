Brokerages Expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $704.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will announce sales of $704.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $655.60 million to $755.00 million. Snap-on posted sales of $951.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). Snap-on had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $852.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 217,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,902,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,606,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Snap-on by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Snap-on by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 51,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $142.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.06. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $90.72 and a 52 week high of $172.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

