Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 754.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,034,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,998 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,519,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,063 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,809,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,263,000 after purchasing an additional 615,094 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,324,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,141,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.67 to $51.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.35.

BAM stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.94. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $45.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $16.59 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 2.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

