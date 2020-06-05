Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.52, but opened at $11.76. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Caesars Entertainment shares last traded at $11.76, with a volume of 13,335,100 shares changing hands.

CZR has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1,838.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $49,000.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

