Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Calavo Growers in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.47). Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CVGW. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

CVGW stock opened at $59.75 on Thursday. Calavo Growers has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $100.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $63,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.