California Public Employees Retirement System Has $9.67 Million Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,470 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Portland General Electric worth $9,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POR. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $79,885,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,726,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 365.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 471,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,596,000 after purchasing an additional 370,045 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,665,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,935,000 after buying an additional 349,284 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,250,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,412,000 after buying an additional 265,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $47.00 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $37.83 and a 52 week high of $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.93.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 64.44%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on POR shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

