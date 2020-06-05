Campbell Soup Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Campbell Soup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. Piper Sandler has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPB. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $48.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.68. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $57.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 74,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 15,041 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 692,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,992,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

