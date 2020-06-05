Capital Advantage Inc. Has $7.27 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Advantage Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,703 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.8% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $201,204,000 after acquiring an additional 23,961 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 52,995 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $322.32 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,409.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $301.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.55.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.