cbdMD Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,994 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,202% compared to the average volume of 230 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on YCBD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of cbdMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on cbdMD from $1.20 to $1.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

Get cbdMD alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in cbdMD in the 1st quarter valued at $651,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in cbdMD by 57.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 530,758 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of cbdMD during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of cbdMD by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 229,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of cbdMD by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 180,778 shares during the last quarter.

cbdMD stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. cbdMD has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $6.38.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Products segment produces and markets CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, vape oils, topical creams, and animal treats and oils under the cdbMD brand.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for cbdMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for cbdMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.