CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of CDW worth $20,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 77.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDW opened at $115.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.28. CDW has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $146.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.95.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. CDW had a return on equity of 97.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CDW will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. CDW’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra reduced their target price on CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.50.

In other CDW news, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $707,030.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,017.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,139,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

