Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,607 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Chemed worth $21,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,873,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $448.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

Shares of CHE opened at $469.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $330.01 and a one year high of $513.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $450.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $444.14.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.04 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 9.18%.

In other Chemed news, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.36, for a total value of $3,019,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,998,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,528,079. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

