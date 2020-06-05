ChemoCentryx Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 10,273 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,820% compared to the typical daily volume of 535 call options.

NASDAQ CCXI opened at $60.00 on Friday. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $63.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -55.05 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.06.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 100.55% and a negative net margin of 192.93%. The company had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 19,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $1,183,388.08. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 79,047 shares in the company, valued at $4,769,695.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 8,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $486,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,277,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,280,214.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,913 shares of company stock worth $11,218,392. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth $86,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCXI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on ChemoCentryx from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.89.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

