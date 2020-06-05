Christopher & Banks (CBKC) to Release Earnings on Friday

Christopher & Banks (NASDAQ:CBKC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, June 12th.

Christopher & Banks (NASDAQ:CBKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $88.13 million for the quarter.

Shares of CBKC stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. Christopher & Banks has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32.

About Christopher & Banks

Christopher & Banks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 50 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories.

