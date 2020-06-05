Cogna Educacao (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Shares Down 3.8%

Cogna Educacao S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) shares were down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25, approximately 45,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 129,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cogna Educacao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Cogna Educacao Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COGNY)

Cogna Educação SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: In-Class Higher Education, Distance Learning Higher Education, and Basic Education. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and post-graduate courses; manages child, K-12, and high-school teaching activities; sells textbooks and learning aids; and licenses teaching and pedagogic products.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogna Educacao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogna Educacao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.