Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 886 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 47 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of NVR from $4,300.00 to $2,950.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,479.50.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $3,423.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,012.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,435.09. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,043.01 and a 52-week high of $4,071.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $44.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $45.61 by ($0.65). NVR had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $47.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 175.32 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

