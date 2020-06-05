Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $117.95

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $117.95 and traded as high as $129.23. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $128.83, with a volume of 5,531,000 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.95.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLY)

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

