Contrasting Diamond S Shipping (DSSI) & Its Peers

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE: DSSI) is one of 17 public companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Diamond S Shipping to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.2% of Diamond S Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Diamond S Shipping has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond S Shipping’s peers have a beta of 1.33, meaning that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond S Shipping and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond S Shipping 5.35% 4.89% 2.76% Diamond S Shipping Competitors -21.13% -19.72% -7.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Diamond S Shipping and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond S Shipping 0 1 3 0 2.75 Diamond S Shipping Competitors 209 821 1347 55 2.51

Diamond S Shipping currently has a consensus target price of $18.30, indicating a potential upside of 79.24%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 2.83%. Given Diamond S Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Diamond S Shipping is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diamond S Shipping and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond S Shipping $579.78 million -$9.31 million 28.36 Diamond S Shipping Competitors $4.39 billion $411.57 million 21.26

Diamond S Shipping’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Diamond S Shipping. Diamond S Shipping is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Diamond S Shipping peers beat Diamond S Shipping on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc. operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

