Contrasting Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) & Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Sorrento Therapeutics has a beta of 3.06, indicating that its stock price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microbot Medical has a beta of 4.35, indicating that its stock price is 335% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.2% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Microbot Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Microbot Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sorrento Therapeutics and Microbot Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics -754.90% -576.10% -37.33% Microbot Medical N/A -39.63% -32.53%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sorrento Therapeutics and Microbot Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics $31.43 million 25.75 -$292.07 million ($2.12) -1.82 Microbot Medical N/A N/A -$7.25 million N/A N/A

Microbot Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sorrento Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and Microbot Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Microbot Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sorrento Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 521.76%. Microbot Medical has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 158.86%. Given Sorrento Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sorrento Therapeutics is more favorable than Microbot Medical.

Summary

Microbot Medical beats Sorrento Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia. The company also develops CD38 Directed chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T) for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for amyloidosis and graft-versus-host diseases; carcinoembryonic antigen CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of liver metastases of pancreatic cancer; and various human antibodies. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures. It also holds an intellectual property portfolio that comprises 9 patent families, which include 9 patents granted in the United States, 12 patents granted outside the United States, and 15 patent applications pending worldwide. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Hingham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.