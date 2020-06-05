Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 54.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,919 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,108 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.6% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,070,972,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rowe raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,550.00 target price (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 target price (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,543.24.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,460.60 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,525.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,394.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,017.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,236.17 billion, a PE ratio of 118.41, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

