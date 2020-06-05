Critical Comparison: True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) & Sundial Growers (OTCMKTS:SNDL)

True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares True Drinks and Sundial Growers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio True Drinks $1.95 million 0.00 -$3.88 million N/A N/A Sundial Growers $75.86 million 1.15 -$204.57 million N/A N/A

True Drinks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sundial Growers.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for True Drinks and Sundial Growers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score True Drinks 0 0 0 0 N/A Sundial Growers 1 1 1 0 2.00

Sundial Growers has a consensus target price of $4.17, indicating a potential upside of 413.14%.

Profitability

This table compares True Drinks and Sundial Growers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets True Drinks -255.80% N/A -165.86% Sundial Growers -322.43% -189.82% -72.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Sundial Growers shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of True Drinks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

True Drinks beats Sundial Growers on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About True Drinks

True Drinks Holdings, Inc. markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries. The company was formerly known as True Drinks, Inc. and changed its name to True Drinks Holdings, Inc. in October 2012. True Drinks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers, Inc. produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

