Crowdstrike Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 35,348 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 70% compared to the average daily volume of 20,792 call options.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $95.98 on Friday. Crowdstrike has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $103.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -119.97.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $178.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Crowdstrike’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Crowdstrike from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Crowdstrike from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Crowdstrike from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Crowdstrike from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Crowdstrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

In other Crowdstrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 300,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $18,039,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 9,690,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $557,271,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,690,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,271,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,161,433 shares of company stock valued at $658,655,485 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crowdstrike by 33.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

