Dale Sanders Sells 27,500 Shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) CTO Dale Sanders sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $741,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 176,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,831.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dale Sanders also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, Dale Sanders sold 27,500 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $697,675.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Dale Sanders sold 27,500 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $706,475.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $28.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.74. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $49.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Health Catalyst had a positive return on equity of 30.42% and a negative net margin of 38.74%. The firm had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.12 million. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCAT. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 220.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 438.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

