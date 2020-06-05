Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

DSGX has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.42.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $49.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average of $41.83. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $50.04.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.19 million. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 7,481.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

