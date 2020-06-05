Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Rocket Internet (FRA:RKET) a €27.00 Price Target

Rocket Internet (FRA:RKET) has been assigned a €27.00 ($31.40) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Rocket Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays set a €22.10 ($25.70) price objective on Rocket Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Rocket Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €25.42 ($29.56).

Shares of RKET opened at €18.15 ($21.10) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €18.64 and a 200 day moving average of €20.25. Rocket Internet has a 12 month low of €15.17 ($17.64) and a 12 month high of €26.14 ($30.40).

About Rocket Internet

Rocket Internet SE is an incubator, private equity, and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, early-stage, growth capital, late venture, later stage, and start-ups. The firm seeks to make investments in Internet companies with a focus on online and mobile retail services. It prefers to invest in technology and Internet-based companies with a focus on financial technology, software, food and groceries which includes individualized fresh food at home and online food delivery, fashion which includes emerging markets online fashion, general merchandise which includes emerging markets online retail as well as marketplaces for online merchandise, home and living which includes international home and living ecommerce, travel including online and mobile travel bookings, mobile data services, package holidays with transfer, regional internet groups, and new businesses and investments.

