Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,286 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $28,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $390.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $370.27 and a 200 day moving average of $321.02. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $394.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.37.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.75. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $873.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $381.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Cfra raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.67.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total value of $1,732,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

