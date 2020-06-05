Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Holdings Raised by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 6,400.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Duke Realty by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,850,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,227,000 after buying an additional 7,293,505 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $141,315,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Duke Realty by 163.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,134,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,262,000 after buying an additional 3,185,906 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $78,500,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Duke Realty by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,871,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,572,000 after buying an additional 1,770,868 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRE. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Duke Realty from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

DRE opened at $36.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average of $34.18. Duke Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $218.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.56 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 43.19%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.28%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

