Dundee (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Shares Up 3.4%

Dundee Corporation (OTCMKTS:DRUNF)’s share price was up 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $6.40, approximately 9,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 8,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

Separately, CIBC cut their target price on Dundee from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

Dundee Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DRUNF)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.