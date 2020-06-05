Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,005.08

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,005.08 and traded as high as $1,160.85. Dunelm Group shares last traded at $1,130.00, with a volume of 390,188 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DNLM shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Dunelm Group to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,035 ($13.61) to GBX 840 ($11.05) in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dunelm Group to a “sector performer” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 950 ($12.50) in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dunelm Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 946.88 ($12.46).

The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 935.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,005.08.

In related news, insider William Reeve acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 780 ($10.26) per share, for a total transaction of £7,800 ($10,260.46).

About Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

