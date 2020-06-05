Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 20,647 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) by 81.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHVN. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,921,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,804 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,646,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,631,000 after buying an additional 1,176,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,154,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,770,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,271,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,318,000 after buying an additional 352,828 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

In related news, Director John W. Childs sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $4,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,682,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,821,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BHVN opened at $66.28 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $69.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.99.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BHVN. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.91.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.