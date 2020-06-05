Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.15% of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 157.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 283,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 173,306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,417,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,330,000 after purchasing an additional 414,072 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 282,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the first quarter worth about $604,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 37.8% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARI opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 48.60 and a quick ratio of 48.60. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.23 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, Director Michael Salvati acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $222,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 234,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,410.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

