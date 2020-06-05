Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 9,450 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,450 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 60.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XYL opened at $70.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.74 and its 200-day moving average is $74.46. Xylem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Vertical Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

