Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 133,202 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $22,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 270.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 119,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 55,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $3,118,194.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,364.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total transaction of $505,927.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,625.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $62.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.30. Entegris Inc has a 1-year low of $34.60 and a 1-year high of $63.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.68.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Entegris had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 16.58%.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

